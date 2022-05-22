Man jailed seven years for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl

Derrick Amponsah, 27 has been jailed for bitting victim's clitoris

The Bekwai Circuit Court has handed a seven-year jail term to an excavator operator for defiling a 15-year-old student.

The convict, Derrick Amponsah, 27 reportedly bit the victim’s clitoris during the act.



The prosecution led by Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the court presided over by Joyce Boahen that Amponsah used his fingers, penis and mouth to abuse the girl.



The second-cycle student was left bleeding profusely from her genitals. A detailed medical report revealed the victim’s hymen had completely been broken.



Appearing in court, Amponsah pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and defilement. The suspect was, however, convicted on his own plea.



Both acts according to the police contravene Sections 84 and 101 respectively of the Criminal Offences Act, Act 29 of 1960.



The court heard that the incident occurred at Manso Yawkrom in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The prosecutor said at about 11 a.m. on April 15, 2020, the accused called the victim on the phone to go and do laundry for him at home.



Mr Amponsah returned at about 1 p.m. to see the dirty clothes unwashed.



According to the prosecution, he went to the victim’s house to call her but she refused to follow him.



He returned and managed to get the girl to follow him to his house. He asked the girl to take the lead into his room on reaching there, but she refused. The accused then dragged her inside, pushed her onto the bed and forcibly had sex with her.



Detective Chief Inspector Ofori said Amponsah’s mother later showed up and provided water for the victim to clean herself.



Amponsah was arrested following a report and he subsequently admitted the offence in his caution statement to the police.