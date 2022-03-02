17
Menu
News

Man killed over dog meat; Unit Committee Secretary, 2 others arrested

Dog Meat Fight At Assin The police are on a manhunt for the chief, Nana Ahiator IV, and elders of the community

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Assin Praso Police Command has arrested 49-year-old Kume Dzina and Thomas Sankara, for allegedly killing Daniel Akoto popularly known as Abrantie at Assin Atwereboanda, in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

Angel News’ Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack reported that the deceased, 46, was struck with a stick on his head and suffered some bruises on his neck when a misunderstanding ensued among the three persons over dog meat.

A brother of the suspect, called Kwame, is said to have confronted the deceased, Daniel Akoto, about his missing dog.

The deceased, however, told Kwame that his brother, Sankara, had invited him to a dog party which he declined because he [Daniel] didn’t know the source of the dog meat.

Daniel, therefore, suggested that Kwame questions his brother about the whereabouts of his missing dog.

But Kwame, who got infuriated by the revelation, confronted Daniel with a stick and in the process of the altercation hit him with it.

The deceased, who was bleeding profusely through his nose and ears, reported the case to the Unit Committee Members of the area.

However, on his way to the hospital, Daniel died and the Committee members secretly buried him.

The District Police Commander of Assin Praso, DSP Moses Osakonor, confirming the incident said, the Unit Committee Secretary, Swanzy Lumor, and Gideon Zorve, who is also the brother of the deceased, have also been arrested for masterminding the burial without authorisation from the police and the court.

The police are on a manhunt for the chief, Nana Ahiator IV, and elders of the community for releasing the land for the burial without following due process.

DSP Osakonor added that an exhumation order from the court will be secured for the body to be exhumed to undergo autopsy as part of the investigation.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah