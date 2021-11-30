Man kills girlfriend at Atwima-Koforidua

The deceased is suspected to have been murdered by her boyfriend

A lady believed to be in her early 30s has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend at Atwima-Koforidua in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

Juliana Kyerewaa Darko, a bread seller at Kumasi Adum, is suspected to have died on Thursday, November 25, 2021.



Her body was however found on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in a state of decomposition.



Speaking to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng, Mr. Samuel Adu, landlord to the deceased disclosed that the lifeless body of the deceased was seen in her room three days after her boyfriend who had earlier visited her left the compound.



He added that the suspect who is a regular visitor of the deceased had been with her for about three days prior to the death of his tenant.



"He came to see her and spent some time with her as usual and so we suspected no foul play"



"I saw the man leaving our house early Thursday morning but never suspected something bad had happened to our tenant,” he noted.

Mr. Samuel explained that not seeing the deceased for about three days in the house and without any knowledge of her whereabouts, neighbours decided to check her room which was initially locked from outside.



He further noted that residents were compelled the more because early that morning, they noticed a bad stench which they initially mistook for that of a dead mouse emanating from the deceased's room.



According to him, police officers were immediately invited to check the situation.



The room was forcefully opened by the police only to discover that the woman had died long ago.



He added that bloodstains were seen on her bed with one of her hands twisted in what they suspected as a struggle between the victim and her assailant.



The body has been conveyed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further investigations.