Man kills his 71-year-old mother over missing GHC100

The suspect shot his mother with a locally manufactured gun

Man confronts siblings over missing money

Mother intervenes in confrontation between siblings



Suspect in Sooba remanded into custody



A 45-year-old resident of Sooba in the West Mamprusi Municipality has reportedly shot his 71-year-old mother.



The suspect identified as Zakaria Alhassan, according to a report by Asaaseradio.com returned from a drinking spot last Thursday and confronted his siblings about an amount of GHC100.



An inquest about the missing amount from his siblings degenerated into a confrontation which caused the deceased (his mother) to intervene.

“His mother, 71, asked him to stop accusing his innocent brothers, but he refused to listen to her but went inside his room and brought out a locally manufactured gun and shot her from the back,” an eyewitness noted.



The incident which occurred around 9:30 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022, according to Asaase.com, has led to the arrest of the suspect who has been remanded into custody pending investigations.



Meanwhile, the West Mamprusi Municipal police commander, DSP Cosmos Awe, has bemoaned the proliferation of illicit arms in the area.



“The chiefs, the opinions and all opinion leaders that matter in the community must take it upon themselves to help the police. There are so many guns in the community which some might be inherited from their great grandfathers, they don’t have documents. People claim they are suing them for hunting and these are the same guns that people are using to perpetuate crimes.



“The police alone cannot do everything, we are calling on all the people; these people must be called to order and help the police so that we can regularize the arms,” the commander stated.