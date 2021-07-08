Man kills wife, attempts suicide

The suspect was found unconscious by the road side

A 46-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife and attempted suicide is in the grip of the police.

Kwesi Kumi, aka One Stone, allegedly stabbed his wife, Adiza Ibrahim, 39, in the chest with a knife in her room at Breman Asikuma in the Central Region, locked the door and bolted.



Police at Ekumfi Otuam later, the same day, received information from residents of the town that they had found Kumi unconscious by the road side.



The suspect was taken to the Apam Government Hospital and after he regained consciousness allegedly confessed to the police that he had committed a crime and had tried to commit suicide by taking in a poisonous substance.



Kumi is still on admission at the Apam Government Hospital under guard.



Facts

According to the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ms Irene Oppong, last Tuesday about 8 p.m., one Adams Quainoo, the brother of the deceased, accompanied by Mariama Ayub Bawa, reported at the Breman Asikuma Police Station that around 5:30 p.m., he was in the house when one Afrakoma, together with two others, Fati and Adam, came to look for his sister called Adiza.



The three informed Quainoo that they received information that Kumi, the husband of the deceased, Adiza (his sister) had stabbed her to death in her room.



Quainoo told the police that he forced his sister’s door opened and found her dead in a pool of blood, Ms Oppong recounted.



Bloody scene



She said police, together with the complainant, proceeded to the scene where police found the lifeless body of Adiza lying in supine position in a pool of blood.

Chest wound



DSP Oppong stated that an inspection of the body revealed a big cut on her chest with a kitchen knife stuck deep down the wound.



She said the body had been deposited at a mortuary at Breman Asikuma for preservation and autopsy.



Ms Oppong said information gathered indicated that there was a misunderstanding between the couple leading to the incident, after which Kumi allegedly locked up the deceased in the room and bolted.



Attempted suicide

DSP Oppong told journalists that on the same day, Ekumfi Otuam Police had information that a man was found lying unconscious by the roadside and was suspected to have taken poison.



She said the Ekumfi Otuam Police rescued him and took him to the Apam Government Hospital.



DSP Oppong indicated that preliminary investigations and questioning by the investigator, after Kumi regained consciousness, suggested that he had attempted suicide.



Disclosure



She said upon further police probing, Kumi disclosed that he had committed the crime at Breman Asikuma.

She said the Breman Asikuma police were contacted and they confirmed that the wife of the suspect had been murdered.



Kumi will be sent to Breman Asikuma for further investigation, DSP Oppong stated.