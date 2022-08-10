0
Menu
News

Man lynched at Fetteh Kakraba

Mob Lynching Artwork5345 Angry Mob121212 The body has been kept at the hospital’s morgue

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his twenties has been murdered by unknown persons behind Kaaf University at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 8, 2022.

Residents say they woke up only to find the almost lifeless body of the young man lying supine with multiple cutlass wounds all over his body. It is, however, not established what crime the deceased committed.

The Awutu Beraku Police, who were informed about the incident, arrived at the crime scene and conveyed the victim to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, but unfortunately died on the way to the hospital.

The body has been kept at the hospital’s morgue.

Residents have called on the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to extend police patrol in the area as crime is on the rise in the community.

They claim people’s motorbikes are being snatched and persons who close late from work are attacked.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba police station for investigation.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr