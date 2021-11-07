Man of God urges IGP to deal with pastors who give fake prophecies

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Board member of National Charismatic Churches in Ghana, Rev. Dr Frank Oddoi Sarkodie, has lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP) COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare for outlining measures to tackle fake prophecies in Ghana.

He urged the IGP not to relent on the effort to sanitize the house of God in criminalizing prophecies which have the propensity of undermining the peace and stability in Ghana.



The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, October 2021 arrested the Founder and Leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel international, Stephen Akwas aka Jesus Ahuofe following a gunshot prophecy on dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. popularly known in the showbiz as Shatta Wale.



The arrest raised some concerns in Ghana as many people quizzed whether the police service will continue to arrest pastors with doom prophecies.



The founder and General Overseer of Positive Gospel International Church reacting to this in an interview with Onua FM during the 20th Anniversary of the church charged the general public to disregard false and dissonant prophecies.



He however stated that prophecies are real and relevant yet there is the need for pastors to be guarded from causing disorder in the country through the prophetic ministry.

The man of God wants colleague pastors to be measured in giving out prophecies so that their prophetic gifting do not become malicious.



Meanwhile, Rev. Oddoi Sarkodie has revealed that the National Charismatic Churches in Ghana is yet to collaborate with police to scheme a systematic plan of dealing with false prophecies in the country.



The church donated items to the Osu Children’s home as part of activities to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of God’s glory.



Rev. Oddoi Sarkodie presenting the items to the orphanage home urged the general public, especially the religious bodies to relentlessly support the less privileged in the society.



He underscored that the government alone cannot cater for the numerous orphanage homes in the country hence the call on individuals, philanthropists and cooperate institutions to find it as an obligation in supporting the needy.