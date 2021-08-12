Man on the run after stabbing friend to death at Teacher Mante

Emmanuel Oko Bekoe is Wanted by the police

Residents and Police in Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for a young man identified as Emmanuel Oko Bekoe for stabbing his friend multiple times to death.

The suspect has gone into hiding after committing the heinous crime.



Kasapa News has gathered that the suspect allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Emmanuel Appiah multiple times during a misunderstanding that ensued between them over jewelry



The suspects reportedly accused his friend of taken his gold-plated necklace from his bag without his knowledge.

In the cause of the altercation, he allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim on the chest and neck killing him instantly.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending an autopsy by the Police while efforts are underway to arrest the suspect.



This is happening in the wake of public concerns over increasing cases of cold-blooded murders in the country.