Man’s neck slashed over fruit juice price

File photo

A man has been butchered to death following an argument over the price of fruit juice in a drinking spot at Maakro in the Suame Constituency on Thursday.

The victim identified as Adam Nabil had a heated argument with the bar attendant regarding the exact price of “Don Simon” fruit juice.



The attendant is said to have called eight heavily armed men to attack and butcher Nabil.



According to a Daily Guide report, on February 10,2023, at 11am, Moses Ndandon, brother of Adam Nabil called on the station to inform them about the incident.



A police report on the incident said, “an argument ensued between the drinking spot attendant and his brother about the price of the said fruit juice.



“In the process, the drinking spot attendant went out and called some young men numbering 8, who attacked and injured his brother with cutlasses,” the police report added.



The report added that the victim sustained severe injuries on his neck after the attack as he had deep cuts and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“Photograph of victim lying in hospital bed with plaster on his neck taken,” portions of the police report stated.



Meanwhile, efforts are being made to arrest the suspects.



YNA/WA