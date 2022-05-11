3
Menu
News

Man shocked after being charged ¢30 for a ‘sakora’ haircut

Video Archive
Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

A man who walked into a salon to get a haircut had the shock of his life after he found out how much he needed to cough up for a trim.

In a viral social media share, he was seen complaining to the barber for charging him ¢30 for his cut, which was a bald haircut.

“This is nonsense,” he kept repeating.

However, the barber to whom he was complaining insisted that that was their charge for the service he required.

The customer who felt the price was outrageous called the barber, saying they had taken “the law” into their own hands and assigned high prices to cuts, however simple.

One customer was heard trying to calm the other, but his attempt proved futile.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana