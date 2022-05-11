21
Man shocked after being charged GH¢30 for a ‘sakora’ haircut

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

A man who walked into a salon to get a haircut had the shock of his life after he found out how much he needed to cough up for a trim.

In a viral social media share, he was seen complaining to the barber for charging him GH¢30 for his cut, which was a bald haircut.

“This is nonsense,” he kept repeating.

However, the barber to whom he was complaining insisted that that was their charge for the service he required.

The customer who felt the price was outrageous called the barber, saying they had taken “the law” into their own hands and assigned high prices to cuts, however simple.

One customer was heard trying to calm the other, but his attempt proved futile.

