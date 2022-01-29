Man shot dead after stabbing Police Commander

File photo: Police convey bodies to morgue

A Nigerian national has been shot dead by Police at the Kwabenya Hills Valley Police station after stabbing the police commander multiple times.

According to the Police Hakimu Friday had been earlier reported for threatening to kill one Linda Akpor his neighbour; a case which is still under investigation.



On Friday Ikena Alozi, Peter, both Nigerians and Richlove Kwabena Ahiavor, a Ghanaian were also at the same police station to report that Hakimu Friday had threatened to kill them.



While with the investigator at the station, the Hakimu Friday now deceased entered the office with a sharp knife and threatened to kill anyone who confronts him.



Hakimu went straight to the station officer, Inspector Osei Yaw and stabbed him several times on the head and also caused damage to the office furniture.

He later turned his attention on the investigator and punched him in the face injuring him in the process.



Hakimu is said to have caused damage to some other offices at the station and attempted to bolt but the Police in an attempt to immobilize him was fired upon and he died whiles being conveyed to the hospital.



His remains have been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue.



Meanwhile, Injured police personnel have all been treated and discharged.