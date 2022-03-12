0
Man shot dead at Awutu Papaase over land dispute

A 37-year-old man, Isaac Mensah, also known as Ekow has been shot dead at Awutu Papaase number one near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Four suspects have since been arrested by the Ofaakor District Police Command.

Information gathered indicates that Ekow was shot dead over a land dispute between the people of Ngleshie Amanfrom, Bawjiase and Ofaakor.

In an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the Chief of Awutu Papaase number one, Nai Kwao Abe-Quaye, said the suspects shot the deceased in the waist before stabbing him in the stomach.

Meanwhile brother to one of the suspects, Nii Armah denied the allegations levelled by the chiefs of Awutu Papaase that his brother is part of those who killed the deceased.

The Awutu Ofaakor District Police Commander, DSP Samuel Amfoh confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said the dead body has been deposited at the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigating the matter.

