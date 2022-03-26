Man shot in Bawku despite heavy security

File photo of a gunshot

A young man has been shot in Buabula, a suburb of Bawku, in the Upper East Region.

The young man, in his early 40s, was shot in the leg on Saturday, March 26 while trying to escape from an unknown gunman, whom he said had approached and ordered him to lie down on his stomach.



According to the victim, he was with his animals to graze when the gunman attacked. His refusal and attempt to run away is said to have provoked the gunshot, which hit his legs.



The military patrol in the area later arrived at the scene and helped the victim to the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku, where is receiving treatment.



Investigations are underway to arrest the perpetrators.

This is the second shooting in Bawku after six members of Parliament from Kusuag visited the area to advocate for peace.



They were led by Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga.



The first shooting occurred at Daduri where a man by name Alhaji Sadam was attacked at home though he escaped with his family.



Less than a week after that incident, the latest shooting has been recorded. Fortunately, no lives have been lost.