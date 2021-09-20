Man shot in daylight robbery at Achimota

The incident occured around the Achimota Old Station

• Some armed men have made away with an amount of GH¢20,000.00 after robbing a woman at Achimota Old Station

• The armed men shot at a motor rider they mistook for a police officer



•The thieves bolted from the scene after the woman handed over the cash she had withdrawn from the bank



A motor rider has been shot by robbers who attacked a woman at Achimota Old Station around midday, on Monday, September 20, 2021.



Reporting from the scene of the incident, Mark Bryon of UTV narrated that the robbers who were on a motorbike trailed the woman from the Universal Merchant Bank, Abeka Branch where she had withdrawn an amount of GH¢20,000.00 and robbed her.



According to the reporter, the robbers in the act demanding the money from the woman who was driving in her car mistook an oncoming motor rider for a police officer and shot at him.

For fear of getting the motor rider who was shot for the second time killed amid warning shots, the woman handed over the money to the robbers who then bolted on their motorbike from the scene.



A military team around the area arrived on the scene but met the absence of the thieves.



The reporter indicated that the man who was shot sustained injury to his hand while the woman who was robbed was left traumatised from the event.



Listen to Mark Bryon’s report from the scene below:



