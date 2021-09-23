Man shot in robbery attack at Kwashieman

• A man was shot at Kwashieman on Wednesday

• Reports state that he had gone to withdraw money from the bank



• The robbers made away with some huge sums of money



A man was shot by some unknown armed robbers on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, behind Bank of Africa branch at Kwashieman, a suburb of Accra.



According to information gathered by GhanaWeb, the robbers made away with some huge sums of money which the victim had withdrawn from the bank.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the robbers were seen speeding off on their motorbikes after shooting the victim and making away with his money.



Passers-by watched in amazement and fear as the robbers sped off.

A tweet by one sikaofficial read:



“Sources confirm that there’s been a robbery attack this afternoon at Kwashieman, behind the Bank of Africa. From the sources, the attacked man allegedly went to withdraw money from the bank where they shot his leg and took the money from him.”



Watch the video below:







