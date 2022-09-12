Man slashes finger of 10-year-old for stealing his scrap metals

The suspect has blamed his action on anger

A 10-year-old is on the verge of losing two of his fingers after a businessman inflicted a cutlass wound on him at Mempeasem in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The perpetrator of the action according to a report by Onuaonline.com is the Proprietor of Chief Danso Preparatory School and also deals in scrap metals.



According to the victim he was accosted and handed over to Chief Danso (the suspect) for allegedly stealing his scrap metals.



The victim recounted that he was pinned to the floor by the suspect whose legs firmly pressed his chest for several minutes prior to the attempt to severe his fingers.



After this, the victim further narrated, Chief Danso placed his hand on a cement block and pulled out a cutlass to cut off his fingers.



At this point, he grabbed the cutlass held by the suspect out of fear, an action which resulted in the suspect forcefully pulling the cutlass from his hand.

The victim sustained severe cuts from the action but has not received medical attention leaving his fingers rotting away.



The 10-year-old noted that he had been compelled to deal in scrap metals due to the death of his mother and the absence of his father leaving him to fend for himself.



His stepmother, Emmanuella Addo noted that it has been difficult to get medical attention for the young victim due to financial constraints.



According to the 23-year-old step mother of the boy, he lives with his unemployed grandmother who finds it difficult taking care of the boy.



Meanwhile, Nana Danso has reportedly admitted to committing the offence but added that he did not intend to cause harm to the boy.

He said his action was borne out of anger due to the boy’s frequent theft of his scrap metals.



Nana Danso has since stated his preparedness to pay for the medical bills for the treatment of the 10-year-old.



