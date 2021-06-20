Man stabs friend to death at a funeral

The suspect is currently on the run

• A 32-year-old man has met his untimely death

• This comes after he got involved in an argument with his friend



One Nana Kwame Frimpong has stabbed his 32-year-old friend to death after a brawl that ensued between the two.



A Joy News report states that an argument between the two friends during a funeral at Akyem-Nkwanta in the Eastern region got heated to the extent that sympathizers had to separate them.

Nana Kwame Frimpong, who didn’t let sleeping dogs lie went back to the funeral grounds at about 8pm and stabbed the deceased three times in his stomach.



According to him, the deceased described him as stupid while they fought, hence, the reason he carried out such an action.



The Akyem Oda District police commander, Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako in an interview with Joy News said the police have begun investigations into the matter.



He noted that the suspect is currently on the run.