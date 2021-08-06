Man stabs wife to death over divorce

The body of the victim has been deposited at the morgue

A man has allegedly murdered his 26-year-old wife Joyce Johnes Affi Jacika

at Degede a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.



The suspect has been identified as Emmanuel Okyere Baffour.



The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer Superintendent Seth Serwonu said the relatives of the deceased called the police on phone to inform them that their daughter has been stabbed and killed by unknown assailants in her room.



Police proceeded to the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds but covered with clothes.



Her body was conveyed and deposited at the Bibiani mortuary for further investigations.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the now-deceased young lady decided to divorce the suspected husband over a myriad of issues but the husband begged her to stay and that he has turned a new leaf, however, the lady insisted on walking out of the marriage.



She packed her luggage and left for her parents.



But on Thursday, August 6, 2021, around 12:00 pm, the suspect went to the house while the parents of the deceased were not around to attack her with a knife.



He allegedly stabbed her five times, covered her body with clothes in a room, and absconded.