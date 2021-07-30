Man suspects his wife killed his nephew and made him blind over his business

Visually-impaired man and business owner, Seth Kofi Anto has revealed that he suspects foul play in how he and his nephew were only affected after drinks at a get-together.

Talking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mr Anto indicated that he suspects none other than his wife of 35 years. He explained that after ten years of living and working abroad, he came home to meet another man in his home.



“While I was away, my wife and I decided to turn our house into a school so I sent her money for the renovations. Later I come to Ghana to meet a man living in my home with my wife but she said they only work together. Eventually, I asked him to leave my house because I realised that they were a couple. That is when it all began,” he recounted.



According to Mr Anto, he left for Cote D'Ivoire for a get-together with his workers at his shoe company. This happened to be the last few days he ever had had his sight.



"My wife's brother was managing the company alongside my cousin. We drank from the same bottle but different glasses so I suspect the poison was in our glasses. Unfortunately, my nephew died and I lost my sight. I visited the lab to test

After delayed test results, Mr Anto could not test again because the substance would wash out after a few days. He said “we decided to go for my nephew’s body for autopsy but it could not be found. My wife’s brother also left with company machines and my wife has refused to talk.”



Presently, the case is still in court. However, Mr Anto will be ejected from his rented apartment by the end of the year. He needs support to complete his home. Kindly contact SVTV Africa if you would love to support.



