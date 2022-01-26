Man threatens to kill ECG staff after his illegal power connection was discovered

A staff of the ECG checking a meter

Man pulls out cutlass on ECG staff



Man to be charged with threat of death over power theft



Things got out of hand when an aggrieved electricity user pulled out a cutlass on a staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana when the latter confronted him over power theft.



The man, Frank Mensah, is reported to have threatened to kill the staff of the ECG, daring him to touch his meter if he wanted to die.



This was when the ECG staff visited the home of the Nzema-resident in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti region, reports graphic.com.gh.

“He went to pick a cutlass and threatened to slash the workers and asked them to leave the house,’’ the Ashanti Regional Revenue Protection Manager of ECG, Ishmael Oku, said.



He added that this happened when his men were on their normal revenue mobilisation rounds and got to the house of Mensah.



Realizing that the men had discovered that he had illegally connected his lights, he decided to get violent with them.



A report to the police later got the man arrested and he is currently in police custody, soon to be arraigned.



He is to be charged with stealing, interference and threat of death, the report added.