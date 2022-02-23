Man who butchered daughter to death in Walewale arrested

File photo

A 25-year-old farmer at Yizesi in the Mamprugu Mohaduri District in the Haruna Adam has been apprehended by the police in Walewale of the North East Region.

He reportedly butchered his three-year-old daughter, Mezrifa Haruna to death and also inflicted machete wounds on his 22 years old wife Zuraya Kofi.



The cause of death according to a Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ansong George is Haemorrhagic shock following a machete laceration of the right chest and neck exposing the rib cage.





According to the Walewale District Police Command, investigations are underway and the suspect will be put before court soon.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been released to the bereaved family for burial.