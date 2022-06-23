Man who butchered two women to death at Tepa remanded

File photo

A District Court in Asokwa has remanded the 25-year-old man who gruesomely butchered two women to death at Bomfa, near Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

Godfred Aladago reportedly launched the attack on the victims after their goats strayed and destroyed his farm produce last Sunday.



He was transferred to the police CID headquarters when residents attempted to lynch him.



The suspect has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder when he made his first appearance before the court on Wednesday.



His plea was not taken as prosecutors prayed for an adjournment to continue police investigations.



The court presided over by H/W Afia Densi Asare-Kyire consequently remanded the suspect into police custody and adjourned the case to July 1.

The lead prosecutor in the case, ACP Kofi Blagodzi said: ‘This is a murder case, so we didn’t take the plea of the accused person. We have to present the accused person to the court of the first instance, which is the district court which was what happened. So we just prayed to the court for a remand while the police continued with their investigations,’ Blagodzi said.



Some residents who have been narrating the horrifying scene to dailymailgh.com want the suspect to face the full rigors of the law.



“I got wind of the information following a distress call and so I rushed to the police station to make enquiries. The suspect was seen with knife wounds and had reported himself to the police. He had also been overpowered by the police who retrieved the weapon from him as exhibits. He has since been placed in custody. I joined the police to the scene and I was shocked to find the bodies lying lifeless. This is barbaric and the man must be brought to justice”, a resident told dailymailgh.com.



“We demand justice”, a relative, Inusah Ibrahim. She[the pregnant woman] is a relative and the entire family is shocked. This is so sad and we want the police to speed up investigations into the incident”.