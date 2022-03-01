Man who faked robbery of his boss’s GH¢69k with intention to travel with it grabbed

File photo

The Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one Godfred Kataso for faking robbery.

The suspect had lodged a complaint at the Accra Central Police Station on Friday, February 11 that two young men robbed him at gunpoint and made away with GH¢69,000 belonging to his boss.



He said he was on his way to deposit the money in a bank.



But police investigations revealed that the report was a hoax.

During interrogation, the suspect confirmed feigning the incident.



He confessed that he had concocted the story in order to use the money to enable him travel abroad.



The money had been retrieved while Godred Kataso will be put before court.