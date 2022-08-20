Man who killed wife over sex remanded

57-year-old man who killed wife for denying him sex

The 57-year-old man, Gideon Tetteh who killed his wife at Mankomeda in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region has been remanded into Police custody by the Awutu Ofaakor District Court presided by his honour, Eric Oheneba Boasiako.

He is expected to reappear before the court on September 1, 2022.



The suspect, Gideon Tetteh is alleged to have killed his wife, Sabina Bonney, when she protested against having unprotected sex with her partner.



Madam Sabina had insisted that she was only going to give in to her husband’s demand for sex on the condition that he used a condom to avoid pregnancy.



She is believed to have cited financial challenges in taking care of their five children as part of the reasons why she is demanding he puts on condom.

According to Angelonline.com.gh sources, the couple despite living together were always had misunderstandings.



Family sources however suspect that Madam Sabina was killed over a land citing that Gideon Tetteh occasionally threatened to kill his wife over the land document.



“He wanted to sell a piece of land bought by Sabina Bonney which also triggered the altercation leading to the husband killing her in the process,” a family source said.



Police say a wooden pestle was discovered at the kitchen with blood stains as well as a lacoste shirt and a pair of shorts which also had stains on them from the crime scene.