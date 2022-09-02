1
Man who murdered mother, sister, landlord’s wife remanded

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 750x375 1 610x375 The suspect is expected to reappear in court on 19th September 2022

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper West Police Command on 28th August 2022 arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Anthony Yengbor, for the murder of his mother and two others as well as causing harm to an eight-month-old baby at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa.

The suspect allegedly attacked his 60-year-old mother, his landlord’s wife, his sister, and her eight-month-old son.

The victims who were found in a critical condition were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Jirapa for medical attention but were however pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The eight-month-old baby according to the Police survived and is receiving treatment at the regional hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The accused appeared before the Magistrate Court on 30 August and has been remanded into prisons custody to reappear on 19th September 2022.

