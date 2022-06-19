Manage UGMC prudently – Akufo-Addo to management

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to hospital authorities at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), to as a matter of priority, ensure that they manage the facility under a prudent business model that will keep it running as one of the best health centres in the country for years to come.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony of phase two of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), June 17, 2022, at the forecourt of the hospital, President Akufo-Addo said the second phase of the project which has been made possible through the 217 million united states dollars’ facility secured from the Bank Leumi, in Israel, must endeavour to be self-sustaining.



“The grant of this facility testifies to the strong and productive relations that exist between the Republic of Ghana and the State of Israel, may they long flourish,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“It is my hope that this hospital will be managed under a prudent business model to ensure that it remains the best for many years to come,” he added.



The guarantee of good health care in Ghana according to President Akufo-Addo, occupies a very important position in the priority lists of his administration.



To this end, the President says, his government will continue with its vigorous plan of ensuring that it leaves a legacy of a strong, buoyant and ecological health system for the country.

“I want to reassure Ghanaians that the vision of government is to guarantee good health care for all people living in Ghana,” he stated.



“The Akufo-Addo government will continue to sustain its agenda of building a robust, resilient and sustainable health care system for current and future generations” the President indicated.



Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in his sector minister’s address, noted that the completion of phase two of the UGMC reflects the government’s resolve to provide functional health facilities for the citizenry.



“The citizenry and the management of this facility have a sacred duty to ensure that these facilities are used and maintained properly,” Agyeman-Manu said.



“With these unprecedented investments by his excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the NPP government, we will complete the good works that have started for mother Ghana and also initiate more viable projects to cover the length and breadth of our country,” he added.