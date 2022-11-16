0
Menu
News

Management of Electrohem Ghana announces cut-off for local mining

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 16 At 06 Officials of Electrohem Ghana touring mining site

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The management of c, has announced January 31, 2023, as the cut-off for operations within the local communities of the country.

The communities, Electrohem Ghana indicated are; Toflokpo, Bornikope and other communities that are currently engaged in the local salt mining activity.

According to the management, the cut-off date “represents the date on which all local mining activities will cease in the company’s concession and the company will continue its commercial operations to those parts of the concession.”

“From now until that date, inhabitants of the communities listed above could undertake their local mining activities.

“During this time, the company will supply the local miners with brine. However, no one is allowed to mine inside the Songor lagoon and close to the reservoirs.

“All inhabitants who will be involved in this arrangement will be expected to end their activities and vacate the area on or before January 31, 2023. No one will be allowed to continue working in the area after January 31, 2023,” the statement stressed.

Management of Electrohem Ghana Limited noted that the “company will delay the development of its commercial pans in these communities during the given period. However, construction works on the community pans will continue for all the identified project communities without let up.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why