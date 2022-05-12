Management of Marwako foots over GH¢70,000 bill of 'poisoned' customers

One of the Marwako Restaurants in Accra

Marwako in the trends after accusations of food poisoning

FDA shuts down Marwako Restaurant branch



Many share their experiences after eating at Marwako



A total of GH¢70,000 has so far been spent by the management of the fast-food company, Marwako, as the medical bills of some of its customers who ended up in various health facilities across the Greater Accra Region as a result of alleged food poisoning.



According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Marwako, Mohammed Lamptey, the company has also paid visits to some of the customers.



“We visited some of our customers at the hospital and those who were discharged, we visited them at home. We assisted some of them with their hospital bills. The main thing started on Saturday and Sunday evening. We have accepted everything, and we have apologised to the victims” he said, reports adomonline.com.

The restaurant has been in the trends after many social media users accused it of mass poisoning them.



The accusation has seen several twitter users narrate their ordeal after consuming food from the popular eatery.



“Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever,” the initial tweet by @Edward Elohim which spiraled into a plethora of further allegations read.



Following the initial post, several other users also testified to having suffered severe food poisoning with some speaking of their ordeal in seeking medical treatment.



“Imagine that!!! My 5yr old son just threw up all the fluids inside him for the 20th time today!!! Can’t sleep! Can’t eat. Body pains. Headaches. from Sunday dawn!! And I am not even strong enough myself to be strong for him!” @norvi_nyo also shared.

The source of the alleged food poisoning has largely been pointed to the East Legon branch of the eatery with others also pointing to other branches.



Eventually, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) announced that it has closed down the East Legon branch of the Marwako Restaurant, following allegations of food poisoning on social media by persons who claim to have eaten there.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Authority said that together with other authorities it has commenced investigations into the alleged food poisoning which has hospitalised many patronisers who claim to have eaten there.



"The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations.



"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of its protocols to prevent any further harm to the public," the tweet by the authority read.