Manasseh Azure explains why former IGP 'abandoned' defamation suit against Kweku Annan

Former IGP discontinues defamation suit against Net2 TV presenter

Manasseh Azure has stated that former IGP does not want to waste his time



Judge advises Asante-Apeatu's lawyer against 'rushing'



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has disclosed details of why former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, abandoned a defamation suit against Ken Agyapong's protégé, Justice Kweku Annan.



The broadcast journalist with Net2 Television network, during a broadcast on June 16, 2021, alleged that Mr David Asante-Apeatu was a fence for notorious Ghanaian and Nigerian criminals and harboured the criminals.



He added that the ex-top police officer was on the payroll of notorious criminals hence his inability to cause their arrest.



Mr David Asante-Apeatu consequently hauled the journalist before the Accra High Court on the allegations levelled against him, which he said were well calculated to damage his reputation and cause him public disaffection.

The former IGP amongst the reliefs sought from the court included general damages, aggravated damages and costs, plus lawyers' fees.



But in a sudden turn of events, the former IGP withdrew the defamation suit against Justice Kweku Annan for unknown reasons.



However, multiple award-winning journalists, Manasseh Azure Awuni, taking to social media, explained that the former IGP discontinued the case as a result of faith lost in the judicial arm of government.



"Former IGP David Asante Apeatu has discontinued the defamation case. My sources close to him say Mr Apeatu's decision is due to some pronouncements made by the judge in open court. They say he's lost faith in the judiciary and does not want to waste his time on the matter," he said in a tweet on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.





A court document sighted by GhanaWeb, dated December 9, 2021, and signed by the former IGP's lawyers, said, "PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT the Plaintiff herein hereby discontinues his claim against the Defendant [Justice Kweku Annan] in the above-mentioned action with liberty."

As reported by the Daily Guide newspaper, counsel for Mr Apeatu on the day moved an application on notice for judgement in default of defence.



The presiding judge, Ekow Baiden, cautioned lawyer Sammy Darko against what he said was the lawyer's rushing motion.



The judge eventually told the former IGP's lawyer that he was a small boy at the bar and admonished him to slow down.



Referencing the defendant, the judge is also reported to have told counsel for the plaintiff that "he doesn't know the people he is dealing with."