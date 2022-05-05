Manasseh Azure recounts how Omane Boamah offered to give police protection after Ford Saga Expose

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure

Akufo-Addo press freedom worse than Mahama

I felt safe after Ford Expedition Saga



Ghana drops in the latest World Press Freedom Index



Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure has recounted how the former Communications Minister under the John Dramani regime, offered to provide a security escort for his safety after he produced a story on the Ford Expedition Saga in 2016.



According to him, he told Omane Boamah he was safe and did not need any protection at the time.



The ace journalist however believes the same unfortunately cannot be assured under the current under the Akufo-Addo regime because press freedom appears to be oppressed under same.



“... When I was going to air the “Ford Expedition Saga” video, the then Minister of Communication called to ask if he should give me a Police escort if I feel unsafe. I told him (the Minister) no because I felt safe. This is the freedom of the press I am talking about.

“In that era, when you are writing a story, all you ask for is, is the story factual, accurate and true but today when you are writing a story, what is ask for is [am I safe]?” Manasseh Azure said.



Speaking on the back of the latest Press Freedom Index, Manasseh said there appears to have been a spin on media freedom after Akufo-Addo took over power in in 2017.



“Can I do a story like the “Ford Expedition saga” during an election year under this current administration and go to bed safe and sound as I had under the John Mahama era? He quizzed.”



He made this known today, May 5, 2022, on the GTV Breakfast show.



There has been a lot of conversation on press freedom after Ghana dropped 30 places from 2021 to rank 60th on World Press Freedom Index 2022 with a score of 67.43.



Ghana has also dropped significantly on the continental ranking for the safety of journalists.

African countries ahead of Ghana include Namibia, South Africa, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Gambia and Niger.



Meanwhile, The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has said he is not surprised Ghana has dropped in the latest World Press Freedom Index.



He said it is an unfortunate development and the signals are clear if we don’t take proper steps.



“It’s an unfortunate development that we shouldn’t get to where we are now. Unfortunately, over the last couple of years, the signals were clear that if proper steps were not taken, we were going to lose that prestigious position and the credibility it poses on our democracy. So it’s unfortunate but that’s where we are now," he noted.