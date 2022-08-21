21
Manasseh, Blakk Rasta attend Togbe Afede's Asogli State corruption forum

Asogli State Corruption Forum Group Photo Asogli state corruption forum group photo

Sun, 21 Aug 2022

The overlord of the Asogli State, Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XVI, has organized a maiden corruption forum on Saturday, August 8, 2022.

The event was held as part of this year's Asogli Yam Festival.

According to information available to GhanaWeb, a number of anti-corruption crusaders were present at the event.

Among others, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, media personality Blakk Rasta and ASEPA boss, Mensah Thompson were among the invited guests.

What Thompson posted about the forum on his Facebook timeline:

At the invitation of the Agbogbomefia Togbe AfedeXVI, I participated in the first ever Corruption Forum organized by the Agbogbomefia as part of this year’s Annual Asogli Yam Festival.

I was delighted to be part of distinguished anti-corruption crusaders like Manasseh Azure and Black Rasta who shared various perspectives on the fight against corruption in Ghana.

I will share excepts of my presentation in due course!

