Manasseh calls out 'board chair' Adom-Otchere over procurement of Christmas lights

Manasseh has called out the Board Chairman of GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere sets record straight on GACL Christmas décor

Manasseh demands answers on KIA charismas expenditure



Over GH¢100,000.00 spent on KIA Christmas decoration



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has said it is telling that the bill for the procurement of some Christmas trees and decorations by the Ghana Airport Company was addressed to the Board Chair of the company, Paul Adom-Otchere.



In a social media outburst responding to the GACL board chair who has sought to dispel speculations around the matter, Manasseh questioned the basis for the involvement of the board chair in the procurement of the decorations which is over GH¢100,000.



“Someone sent me these leaked documents about the procurement of Christmas decorations by the Ghana Airport Company. I have also read on 3News.com that houseboy has responded to what he calls "propaganda." He has also confirmed the GH¢84,000 expenditure. The first thing that caught my attention was the bill addressed to Board Chair. What business has the chairman of a board got to do with the procurement of Christmas lights? Why would the company do that?” he questioned.



According to Manasseh, while Ghanaians cannot be bothered by the board chair’s private dealings, his activities including managing state resources is something that elicits public interest.

He has thus demanded answers to some of the concerns raised about the procurement including the addressing of the bill by the suppliers in the name of the GACL board chair.



“We won't respond to the childish weekly 'touch screen' jokes inspired by Jospognic demons, but when it has to do with how state resources are managed, we should all be interested, shouldn't we?'



“And it's only fair that we expect a touch screen analysis of what exactly this 84,000 cedis was used for. The services of the first company were named in houseboy's response, but he only said, 'The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000.' We should also be told why the company named the board chairman in the bill," Manasseh stated.



The cost of Christmas trees and decorations procured by the Ghana Airport Company Limited for the 2021 yuletide has generated public attention with many questioning the prudence in the amount spent.



In a reaction to details of the procurement circulating on social media, the GACL Board Chair, Paul Adom-Otchere explained the cost of the procurement adding that the total expenditure is the lowest the company has incurred since 2016.



Read Adom-Otchere's full reaction below:



Dear folks, my attention has been drawn to a social media post (herein attached) grossly misrepresenting facts about Christmas inspirations that were mounted at the Kotoka International Airport.



Here are the facts:



FACT: The Ghana Airports Company Limited has for many years mounted Christmas inspirations around the terminal area to create a festive atmosphere for passengers and their families coming into the country.



FACT: The total expenditure of 2021 is the lowest since 2016.

FACT: Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts obtained. (We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts)



FACT: The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GHC 34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)



FACT: The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.



FACT: All salaries and or bonuses due staff for December have been paid.



It is ridiculous for anyone to say that the invoices from these two reputable companies were issued in the name of the Board Chairman, that just means the author of such spurious allegations has insufficient acquaintance with corporate workings.



We will like to urge the general public to disregard these unfounded allegations. The GACL has a fully operational corporate affairs department that can attend to all public enquiries.

We will like to assure the general public that we are fiercely committed to supporting the Hon Minister of Transport to achieve President Akufo-Addo’s vision for the airport, the vision contained in clear directions is to “make all Ghana airports an important symbol for our national development agenda”.



That is our focus for which we require prayers and support . Amen.



