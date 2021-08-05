Manasseh narrates how a powerful man stormed Metro TV to cause Bridget Otoo's sacking

Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo

• Manasseh claims a powerful figure at Metro TV tried to block the employment of Bridget Otoo

• He alleges that the said individual stormed the station on Tuesday to prevent Bridget Otoo from reading the news



• Bridget Otoo read the 7 pm news on Wednesday, August 4, 2021



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has given a comprehensive account of what he alleges to be an attempt by a certain influential figure at Metro TV to block the employment of broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo.



The recruitment of Bridget Otoo to Metro TV has not gone without controversy with rumours circling that certain figures in government pressured decision-makers at Metro TV to pull the plug on her appointment.

In a Facebook post, Manasseh detailed that Bridget Otoo’s criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration has ruffled feathers within certain pro-government camps who saw her elevation onto the Metro TV platform as an attempt to make government unpopular.



In view of this, these persons pulled strings behind the scenes through a powerful man at Metro TV to ensure that Bridget Otoo does not end up on the platform.



This, Manasseh says is the reason why Bridget Otoo did not read the 7 pm news of Tuesday, August 3, 2021, as advertised.





Manasseh narrates that as Bridget Otoo was gearing up to read the news, a prominent member of the Metro TV company stormed the premise to prevent Bridget Otoo from reading the news.



“My sources have told me what happened when Metro TV announced that Bridget Otoo, who is outspoken on social media on issues of governance. This is what my sources within the organisation say:



“Bridget Otoo was supposed to read the news yesterday. But as she was making up, there was enormous pressure to stop her from going on air.



“The MD said he would not stop her, so a powerful man in the business stormed the station with a motorcade. Some "powers from above" were not happy that the outspoken lady was being asked to read the news. Bridget was stopped from going on air.

“The chief instigator of the anti-Bridget Otoo agenda is a certain powerful man within Metro TV, who was sending negative screenshots about Bridget Otoo to management and some government officials” parts of his post read.



Manasseh states that Bridget Otoo has got some backing at Metro TV some of which include the celebrated broadcaster, Randy Abbey.



Abbey, according to Manasseh boycotted the Wednesday, August 4 edition of Good Morning Ghana in protest of the decision by the station.



The said powerful man however backtracked and offered apologies to Bridget Otoo clearing the way for her to read the news today, August 4, 2021.

“Randy Abbey reportedly boycotted hosting Good morning Ghana today in protest against the treatment meted out to Bridget Otoo.



“Following the bad press Metro TV has received, the man who stormed the station with the motorcade reportedly called Bridget Otoo and pleaded with her to return and that the "misunderstanding" was being resolved” he added.



Check the full statement below



