Manasseh rejected very tempting offers to drop investigations he conducted – Samson Lardy

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Samson Lardy Anyenini, a lawyer and television show host, has disclosed that Manasseh Azure Awuni, one of Ghana’s foremost investigative journalists and a staunch anti-corruption crusader, has on several occasions refused to drop stories in exchange for juicy offers.

In a piece shared on myjoyonline titled ‘Samson’s Take: Manasseh Azure hauls RTI Commission before Otumfuo’, Samson Anyenini suggested that although the living condition of the journalist would have seen a tremendous change had he accepted the offers, he resolved to not compromise on his integrity.



“Multiple award-winning journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni rode a motorbike when he rejected all sorts of very tempting offers to drop investigations he conducted,” a portion of the write-up read.



Samson who is the lawyer of Manasseh continued: “I was contacted to tell him to drop a story for a good car and cash in one case. I cautioned the elderly ‘respectable’ man sent by a big politician never to try that on Manasseh. I politely got him out of my law office.



“Manasseh has risked his life to tell stories that those who hate the mention of his name today have commended highly and successfully made great political capital. He and his journalism have not changed.”



Manasseh recently received the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Journalism and Media Personality. The recognition was conferred on him by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

“The Foundation admires the fortitude with which you fight corruption and social injustice using all journalistic tools at your disposal such as investigative pieces, exposures, documentaries, books, etc.



“You have mastered how to stand up against corruption with the most resolute conviction like David against Goliath when standing up is not for the faint of hearts,” parts of the citation read.



“Your compelling investigations have not only saved Ghana millions of dollars but also helped in making corruption a high-risk endeavour,” it added.



Reacting to the recognition, Samson said: “It has taken young Manasseh to take journalism and the media to the coveted awards. The citation accompanying his award described him as ‘a treasured hero’ and ‘a true patriot’ for his journalism that saves the country money.



The lawyer has since received gratitude from his client. In a Facebook post, Manasseh said: “Thank you very much, Samson Anyenini, for the kind words and honorable mention. When I grow up, I’ll write a memoir and muster courage to tell some of the behind-the-scene stories.”