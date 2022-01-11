Manasseh should not be a hero of right-thinking activists under any circumstance - Vicky Hamah

Vicky Hamah says Manasseh owes former President Mahama and the NDC an apology

Manasseh owes John Mahama and the NDC an apology, says Vicky Hamah



A former Deputy Communications Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Victoria Lakhsmi Hamah, has called out investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.



Manasseh recently waded into the public bashing of the Ghana Airport Company Board Chair, Paul Adom-Otchere, over the cost of Christmas decorations at the Kotoka International Airport.



But reacting to Manasseh's criticism of Paul Adom-Otchere, Vicky Hamah, in a Facebook post, questioned the investigative journalist's credibility and the plaudits he has earned from some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

"Does this guy have any credibility to be celebrated by some NDC activists just because this time around Paul Adom-otchere is on his radar?" she called out.



Casting her mind back to the era of the John Mahama administration, Vicky Hamah cited the famous 'Ford Saga' instigated by an investigative piece done by Manasseh describing it as outrageous and unprofessional.



"Have we soon forgotten about the outrageous, very unprofessional so-called investigation on the supposed 'Ford bribe' allegations against President John Mahama?" she questioned.



According to her, even though some NDC activists may have forgotten about the Ford Saga and how much it cost the former president and the party, Manasseh should not become a hero to any right-thinking political activist.



She insisted that the investigative journalist, by his actions, owes former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC an unqualified apology.

"Well, I haven't forgotten and under no circumstances should he become a hero to any objective thinking political activist irrespective of political affiliation.



"He owes John Mahama and NDC an unqualified apology!" she added.



