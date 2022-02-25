Manasseh urges government to be swift in evacuating Ghanaians in Ukraine

President private jet

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has urged the government to, as soon as possible, make arrangements to evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine before the ongoing war escalates.



He said that the cost to be incurred for the evacuation of Ghanaians in order to save their lives should not be an issue for the government since it can afford to hire lavish private jets for presidential travels.



In a tweet, Azure said “a nation that rents expensive private jets for its president to travel around must be able to evacuate its students from Ukraine.”



According to the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS), many Ghanaian studentsare stranded in Ukraine.

NUGS said Ghanaians who have recently returned from Ukraine have informed them that the situation was getting worse for Ghanaians in the country.



They urged the government to, as soon as possible, evacuate Ghanaians, especially students on government scholarships, from Ukraine.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has said that the government needs E-Levy to be able to evacuate Ghanaians



“The call to evacuate Ghanaian citizens from Ukraine will come at a cost. No European country will evacuate our citizens for us. America will not do that. There is going to be pressure on the limited resources that we have…Of course, Deputy Minority Leader, you have not spoken into the microphone, but if you are talking about E-levy, this is the more important reason why we even need it," Afenyo-Markin said on the floor of parliament.



