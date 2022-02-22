Mangesh Manikpure outdoors new book

The 216 page book is the first from Mangesh

A proud recipient of the HR Role Model Excellence Awards 2021, Mr. Mangesh S. Manikpure, has launched a book that chronicles vital accounting information to help increase transparency, ensure proper accountability and also enable us deliver on objectives.

The 216 page book titled “Essentials of Business Accounting” is the maiden book of the accounting expert.



The book is also a leverage of his experience to reach out to people in order to bridge the gap between industry and academia. It starts with a brief introduction followed by Business Environment.



Then we have accounting in practice, Accounting Principles, Normal Account Balances, Business Expenditure, Preparing Financial Statements, and Corporate Performance Reporting.



The book concludes with Internal Control, Business Budgeting, Accounting & Information Technology and Accounting stakeholders.



At the launch of the book last Friday at the conference room of Skysat Technologies Ghana Limited, Osu, Accra, Mr. Mangesh who is also the General Manager of the company, indicated that while accountants would find this book refreshing, it would also be a gold mine to business managers, bankers, sales and marketing executives, MBA and MA students and non-accountants in accounting practice.

The special guest of honor to grace the occasion was Mr. Upendra Kumar from Nigeria.



Review



The Head of IT & Sales of Skysat Technologies Ghana Ltd. Mr. Richard Ntiri Gyimah, who was the MC for the launch, reviewed the book by stating that, “Today, this is another opportunity to take a good look at the essentials of accounting from a non-classroom perspective.



Whoever you are, this book will elicit your interest and give you a new love for the subject. The writer has consciously adopted a flexible style of writing to enable you enjoy the book.



Remarks

Dr. Ernest Opare, who chaired the launch, urged everyone present to read the book to help them in their various professions. He added that the book, “Essentials of Business Accounting”, explains many key aspects of the subject in a very plain and practical language.



He also commended Mr. Mangesh S. Manikpure for his hard work and urged him to carry on with his passion to share his experiences with the rest of the world.



About the Author



Magesh Manikpuri is a post MBA Professional with comprehensive experience in business development and managing finance in the Telecommunication, FMCG, Hospitality and Construction industries in India, Thailand, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana.



He is the proud recipient of the HR Role Model Excellence Award 2021 ( Performance Management and Productivity Category) in Ghana.

He is an Associate Member of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ACMA), Associate Member of Financial Accountants, UK (AFA), and Member of Public Accountants of Austria (MIPA).







