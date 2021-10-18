Manhyia Government Hospital maternity ward to be expanded

The President of JOBerg Foundation with reps of the Otumfuo Foundation at the event

• Many women die from maternally related cases

• The maternity ward at the Manhyia Government is to see an expansion



• Two organizations will undertake the GH¢440,000 project



Help has come the way of the Manhyia Government Hospital, uplifting the health center from a 15-bed capacity unit to a 50-bed facility.



The Otumfuo Foundation, with the help of the JOBerg Ghana Foundation, undertook the expansion project for the maternity ward of the hospital.



At a groundbreaking ceremony to commence construction of the project in Kumasi on Tuesday, October 12 2021, the president of JOBerg Foundation, Joseph Magnus Marteye, pledged to complete the construction of the maternity ward within the stipulated timeline of 10 months.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which also coincided with the birthday of Joseph Marteye, is to cost a total of GH¢440,000, a statement said.



“This donation is a gift to all mothers around the Manhyia catchment area,” the JOBerg boss said.



Since 2000, the Manhyia Government Hospital, after it was elevated from its community clinic status to a district hospital, has served as one of the two maternal homes in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.



The hospital sees an average of 200 maternal cases daily.



In the mid-year report on total deliveries for the year 2021, the hospital has already had 2,119 deliveries with just 16 beds in the facility.

JOBerg Construction is providing expertise, technical support and general construction work at their own cost while JOBerg Foundation is contributing GH¢150,000 in cash to the project.



The Otumfuo Foundation on its part, as a client of the project, is contributing GH¢290,000 towards the expansion project.



Nana Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, the board chairman of the foundation, said the recent population census report which showed a human growth in the sub-metro exceeding 400,000 necessitated the expansion of the maternal home, reports asaaseradio.com.



“We heard about the number of births and now it is exceeding 4000 annual deliveries and we are familiar with the recent social media postings about how mothers and babies lay on the bare floor, this caught the attention of His Royal Majesty and Her Royal Highness, the patrons of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation. It is (by) their directives that we have gathered here today, partnering with JoBerg Foundation to respond with action by performing what we are here to do today and that is to cut the sod for the expansion of the maternity ward.



“We believe this expansion will bring relieve to the congestion of the ward, and improve the quality of care given to the mothers and the babies who come for care, when it is all done, more mothers will be happy and many babies will cry for joy,” he said.

It is the first time that the two Foundations have come together to work on the same charity project.



Earlier, the two foundations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in faith to successfully complete the project within the time frame.



