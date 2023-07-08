Manhyia South fully backs Bawumia’s presidential bid – Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South Constituency have pledged their unflinching support for the Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia in the upcoming NPP special electoral college elections and the National Delegates’ Congress.

Their lawmaker Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh who made this remark made a strong case for why the delegates should vote for him, stressing that the Vice President’s sterling qualities, experience, deepest sense of loyalty and sacrifices for the party makes him the party’s best foot going into the 2024 elections.



Speaking at a meeting of NPP delegates of the constituency with Dr. Bawumia on Thursday, 6 July 2023 at the Ash Town Apostolic Church, the Energy Minister said the party’s quest at clinching a 3rd term electoral victory, popularly known in the NPP parlance as ‘breaking the 8’ can only be possible with Dr Bawumia given his character of being able to unite all sections of Ghanaian society and all religious backgrounds.



“The Vice President has served well as Vice President, defending the programmes and policies of our government and remains the only existential threat to the electoral fortunes of John Mahama and the NDC, of all the candidates vying for the flagbearership slot,” he told the charged crowd.

Dr Prempeh further assured that, as his grandfather, the Otumfuo Asantehene has publicly professed that Dr Bawumia is his son, which meant that, Dr Bawumia was his father and therefore cannot support any other person than his father in a contest.



The Vice President is in the Ashanti region, the NPP’s stronghold for the next 11 days where he will be telling delegates in the 47 constituencies why they should choose him ahead of the other 9 aspirants vying for the party’s flagbearership race.