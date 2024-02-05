Manhyia releases activities to mark Otumfuo's Silver Jubilee

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was installed as Asantehene on April 26, 1999

Asanteman will be celebrating 25 years of the reign of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, this year, 2024.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was installed as the Asantehene on April 26, 1999, replacing the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, who died in February 1999.



The Manhyia Palace has realised a series of activities and programmes that would be celebrated to mark Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th anniversary – the silver jubilee of the Otumfuo – throughout 2024.



The activities which were shared by pro-Manhyia social media outlet, The Asante Nation, are as follows:



1. February 6, 2024 - 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War.



A symposium will take place at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to observe the 150 years of the famous Sagrenti War.



At noon on the same day at KNUST, a book titled “History of Asante”, authored by Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II and edited by Dr. McCaskie, will be launched.



2. February 8, 2024

Kuntunkuni Dwabo or Black Durbar will be held to commemorate the Sagrenti War at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace.



After a successful negotiation to have some of the stolen items returned, the first batch of the artefacts, specifically from the Fowler Museum will be officially presented to His Majesty.



3. March 30, 2024



A clean-up exercise will take place within all traditional areas of Asanteman with a decongestion exercise concurrently in some parts of Kumasi.



4. April 21, 2024



A religious feast for all fetish priests in Asanteman, spearheaded by a constituted Religious Affairs Committee at the Bogyawe grounds in the Manhyia Palace.



5. April 24, 2024 (Awukudae)

A feast for ethnic groups domiciled in Asanteman. A Grand Durbar for Asantehene and the ethnic groups in Asanteman.



The various chiefs and peoples from all parts of Ghana who have lived in and have helped build Asante: Dagombahene, Fantefuohene, Wangarahene, Gonjahene, Ayigbefuohene, Nzemafuohene, Frafrafuohene, Kusasehene, among others.



6. April 25, 2024



Fireworks activities in selected parts of Kumasi including the Cultural Centre, Heroes Park, Manhyia, Tafo, Aboabo Post Office, and Adum on the eve of April 25



A musical jam at Jubilee Park.



7. April 26, 2024



A non-denominational thanksgiving service on April 26 which will mark exactly 25 years of distinguished leadership on the Golden Stool, will be held at the Dwabrem grounds with a dinner later in the day where funds will be raised in support of the Otumfuo Foundation.

8. May 6, 2024



The 75th Birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Mini Durbar will be held to receive well-wishers. A thanksgiving ceremony will be held at the Cyprian Church in recognition of Otumfuo’s birthday and a strictly-by-invitation birthday dinner on the same day.



9. May 10, 2024



A mega musical concert will be held in Kumasi. We will see our great Asante musicians perform.



10. May 12, 2024



The Grand Silver Jubilee Durbar (Akwasidae-Kese) will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Dignitaries from all over the world will attend.

11. November 24, 2024



Asanteman will hold a lecture and symposium to mark the 100th anniversary in commemoration of the return of Prempeh I from Seychelles Island. The leader who posed much threat to the British after his exile in 1896 was brought back on November 21, 1924.



