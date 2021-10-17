Mankarigu Health Center workers yet to return to post

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Health workers at the Mankarigu Health Center in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region are yet to return to post 24 hours after the facility was closed down.

On Saturday October 16, staff of the center temporarily locked the facility over an attack by some youth group in the area for allegedly selling anti-snake venom meant to be administered for free.



Though the North Gonja Health Directorate is yet to officially comment on the issue, information gathered by TV3 indicates the Savannah Regional Health Director will be meeting with the health workers and opinion leaders of the Mankarigu community in Damongo today Sunday, October 17 over the impasse.

On Friday, October 15, some youth group believed to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Mankarigu community allegedly attacked staff of the Mankarigu health center over what they described as illegal sale of anti-snake venom meant to be administered for free.



The staff on Saturday, October 16 closed down the facility.