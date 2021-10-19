Mankarigu health workers return to post

Mankarigu Health Centre

Health workers at Mankarigu Health Centre in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region have returned to post after partially closing down the facility on Friday, October 15.

Their decision to return to work follows a meeting between the North Gonja District Health Directorate and opinion leaders from the Mankarigu community.



Information gathered by 3news.com indicates the health workers have since returned the 15 anti-snake venoms (ASVs) to the health committee of the Mankarigu Health Centre.



The opinion leaders at the meeting rendered an unqualified apology on behalf of the youth to the workers and also assured them of their safety and security.

The health workers were accused of selling some 15 ASVs which were supposed to be administered for free.



On Friday, October 15, some youth group believed to be members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) attacked the workers over the reports, claiming the ASVs were procured by the Member of Parliament for Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency, Alhaji Asei Seini, for his constituents for free.