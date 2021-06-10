Mankessim SHS students were not smoking wee – Teacher sets record

A compilation of the final project work

• A photo of Mankessim SHS students using drugs has popped up on the internet

• A teacher has noted that those substances are not cannabis



• He said the students took that photo for a project work



A Visual Arts teacher of the Mankessim Senior High School, Patrick Ametepe has noted that the substances displayed in the photo gone viral on social media of 5 mal students of the school were not cannabis.



According to him, the whitish substance in the ‘drug abuse’ photo work was grinded paracetamol while the herbs, which the other students had in their possession, were edges of plants.



He furthered that the photo which captures one of the boys injecting a substance was not real as the team struck that pose for their project work on drug abuse.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Ametepe stated categorically that, “It wasn’t cannabis. It was just a mere leaf, like a plant around us that they took as a sort of cannabis but not. Even the whitish thing there was grinded paracetamol. They went for the syringe from the sickbay then later returned them and it has been confirmed by the sickbay that they brought them back.”

The teacher said the final project has 3 of the boys were seen in a jubilation mood which depicts their recovery from drug abuse after vising the rehabilitation centre.



Mr Patrick Ametepe noted that the students worked on the project to sensitize Ghanaians on drug abuse and its repercussions.



“We placed them in groups so every group has their own concept to adhere to which they rendered. Their concept was based on drug abuse. There was cause, its effects and relieves…so at a point in time, there was a footage where 3 out of the 5 guys were seen jubilating; meaning when rehabilitation takes place, not everybody gets rehabilitated at a go. Some may recover and at some point, others will also join,” he added.



Meanwhile, these students are in their final year awaiting to write their WASSCE.



