Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder

22-year-old nurse trainee, Late Georgina Asor Botchwey

The mother of the murdered lady who went for a nursing training interview at Ankaful in the Central Region, Maame Akua Anowa, has narrated how her daughter, 22-year-old Asor, was murdered.

22-year-old nurse trainee, Ms. Georgina Asor Botchwey, was killed and buried inside a traditional leader’s kitchen at Mankessim.



The Mankessim Divisional police command in collaboration with the Central regional police command has arrested Nana Clark Onyaa, Ms Georgina Asor Botchwey, and buried her inside his kitchen at Mankessim.



The Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Onyaa, was nowhere to be found after he had information that his accomplice, a pastor, had been arrested.



He was, however, arrested at his girlfriend’s house at Ekumfi Akwakrom Hilltop.



Maame Akua Anowa, who spoke to host of Atinka AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim narrated that her daughter left Yeji in the Bono East Region in Ghana for the Ankaful Nursing Training in the Central Region in pursuit of a nursing education.



She revealed that after days of not hearing from her daughter, she alerted her eldest son, who is a military officer based in Takoradi.

Maame Akua Anowa added that the family resorted to a Facebook post after all efforts to reach the deceased by phone proved futile.



She told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim that it took a guy from Yeji who was also at the interview to remind the family that Asor had informed him that her sister’s boyfriend was picking her up after the interview.



“Asor is a lively and bubbly person, and so when the guy saw the posts on Facebook announcing that Asor was missing, he called his mom to tell her that Asor had informed him that her sister’s boyfriend was picking her up after the interview. That was when my son tracked the pastor and apprehended him at a drinking spot. “He confessed on the spot,” Maame Akua Anowa told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.



She confirmed that Nana Onyaa and the pastor, who doubles as the boyfriend of the murdered student’s sister, first kidnapped the victim, raped her and demanded GHS15,000 as ransom from her family.



A statement from the police said the chief and the pastor killed the lady and buried her in the chief’s kitchen after the family failed to pay the amount.



