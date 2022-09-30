Mankessim murder: 'Gravedigger' was paid GH¢50 by accused chief - Report

Combination photo of exhumation of grave and accused chief Nana Clarke

Personnel from the Central Regional Police Command have arrested a third person in connection with the murder of Ms. Georgina Asor Botchwey, according to a Ghana News Agency report.

The suspect, 26-year-old mason, who was identified as Abbey, is said to have been contracted by one of the accused persons to dig the pit in which the victim was hurriedly buried.



Abbey is said to be an in-law of 'contractor' Christopher Ekow Quansah, (Nana Clarke) the Tufuhen of Mankessim, who is facing charges of murder along with self-styled pastor, Michael Darko (Sofo Kofi).



The GNA report said Quansah, confessed to have hired the husband of one Esi Akyere to dig the pit in his houses at Mankessim.



Police with the support of the chiefs arrested Abbey who happens to be a member



of the community youth volunteer group. He confessed receiving GH¢50in two installments after earlier denying that he had been contracted.



Abbey said the Tufohen paid him a first instalments of ¢20 and ¢30 after he had completed the task.

Baffled by the revelation of the suspect, the sources said, the chiefs assembled all the members of the Youth Volunteer Group and impressed on them to confess if they were complicit in the murder case, but they all denied any knowledge of it, the GNA report added.



Meanwhile, family of the victim were a the Cape Coast Regional Hospital mortuary where they identified the body of Ms. Botchwey.



