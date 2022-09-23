Mankessim murder: Mfantsiman MP calls for calm, commends police

MP for Mfantsiman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantsiman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford has condemned the murder of Georgina Asor Botchwey in Mankessim.

In a statement, MP Ophelia Mensah Hayford, called for calm among constituents and support for the police to unravel the truth.



She also commended the police for the swift arrests of the two suspects.



”I call on all constituents especially the residents of Mankessim to remain calm and that the police are on top of the issue and they are accordingly commended for the swift response and the arrest they have effected so far,” excerpts of the statement said.



22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey, was allegedly killed and buried inside a traditional leader’s kitchen at Mankessim by Michael Darko and Nana Clark Onyaa.



The victim was allegedly kidnapped by the pastor after she had gone for an interview at the Ankaful Nursing Training College.

The two suspects, Michael Darko and Nana Clark Onyaa, who allegedly murdered the have been remanded by the Cape Coast District Court into Police Custody.



During Police interrogation, suspect Michael Darko, who is the alleged boyfriend of the senior sister of the deceased victim and was last seen with the her, led Police to the location where they had buried her after the murder.



Mother of the deceased has confirmed that Nana Onyaa and the pastor, who doubles as the boyfriend of the murdered student’s sister, first kidnapped the victim, raped her and demanded GHS15,000 as ransom from her family.



A statement from the police said the chief and the pastor killed the lady and buried her in the chief’s kitchen after the family failed to pay the amount.



The two will reappear before the Court on 4th October 2022.