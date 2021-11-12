Mankessim residents threaten to set ablaze mentally ill patients

Residents blamed the psychiatric hospitals for dumping the patients in the Mankessim market

Angry residents of Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have threatened to set some mentally ill people ablaze after accusing them of taking over the Municipality.

Some market women who spoke to Starr FM, the individuals who loiter about in the municipality always steal their foodstuffs in the night when they close.



A market woman told Starr FM’s Yaw Boagyan that “mentally disabled people break the stores and steal our foodstuffs and the items we sell here in the market. Therefore, we will also set them ablaze if we catch them,” She threatened.



Some residents who also spoke to Boagyan blamed the psychiatric hospitals in the Central Region for always dumping mentally ill patients in the Mankessim market.



They also alleged that the psychiatric hospitals convey mentally disabled people who have been ignored by their families from Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and dump them in Mankessim.

The residents, therefore, appealed to the authorities to come to their aid.



Meanwhile, some of the mentally ill persons told Starr FM that they don’t know the whereabouts of the foodstuffs.



They added that they ended up in Mankessim because they were rejected by their families and appealed to Government to support them get good psychiatric treatment.