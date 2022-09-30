Mankessim ritual murder: Third suspect arrested for digging victim's 'grave'

Police exhuming the remains of the deceased

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the ritual murder in Mankessim of a student nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey.

The Ghana News Agency, reported the name of the suspect as one Abbey, he is said to be the husband to the niece of one of the suspects, Nana Clarke. The Modern Ghana news portal gave his name as Kobbie.



According to reports, he was hired to dig the hole in which the deceased was buried at Nana Clarke's residence in Mankessim.



He becomes the third suspect to be picked in connection with the murder, the two others being Nana Clarke (real name Christopher Ekow Quansah) and Pastor Michael Darko Amponsah (Sofo Kofi).



The two are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1980, Act 29.



A Cape Coast District court presided over Her Lordship Bernice Mensima Ackon remanded them on their last appearance on September 2.

The court agreed to the request of prosecution - led by DSP Daniel Gadzo - for more time to conclude investigations. The case was adjourned to October 4, 2022.



