Mankind has committed atrocities against the environment and are all sinners - Eliphas Barine

Eliphas Barine, Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana

Source: GNA

Eliphas Barine the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana has said humankind had offended the environment and sought atonement in restoration.

He said the environment has lost its respect and advised: “taking the conversation from that angle” as the best approach to saving mankind’s ecosystem.



The High Commissioner was speaking at the launch of the Green Ghana Project in the Volta Region.



“We must respect the environment. We are all sinners. We have all committed atrocities against the environment,” he said, raising woes over worsening environmental abuse.



“We all must put our efforts together. We must redefine our waste disposal efforts, and watch our use of plastic, the way we use our water systems, and the depletion of our water bodies,” Mr Barine said.



The Green Ghana Project is an initiative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, to

plant 5 million trees in a single day, as a major defense against depleting climate.



The Kenyan High Commissioner noted, “I’m glad we are all putting in more efforts to save the



environment. It must be a sustained effort and planting should be in every rainy season and in every backyard.”



Dr Arcihbald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said wanton felling of trees and the poor



planting culture continued to be of concern to stakeholders and hoped that participation in the project would help affect mindsets for the better.